School security guard chased and stabbed to death in Vaniyambadi

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old security guard at a school was chased and stabbed to death in broad daylight at Vaniyambadi on Monday.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the victim Irfan, a resident of Muslimpur, worked as a security guard at a private school on Iqbal Road. On Monday morning, while Irfan was on his way to school on his bicycle, he was ambushed by a mysterious gang on bikes.

Before Irfan could react, the gang pushed him onto the ground and began to stab him with a knife. When Irfan tried to flee from the scene, the culprits chased him and continued to stab him multiple times until he collapsed on the ground. Subsequently, the victim convulsed and died on the spot.

On hearing Irfan's screams, when passersby rushed to the area, the perpetrators dropped the knife and fled the spot. Further, police who rushed to the scene sent Irfan's body for an autopsy to the Vaniyambadi government hospital.

The cops obtained surveillance camera footage from the area and are investigating the matter. The school where Irfan was working as a guard has been declared a holiday. The victim is survived by his wife and three children.