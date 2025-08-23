Begin typing your search...
School education dept seeks data on student drug abuse
Headmasters have been instructed to provide appropriate responses to the questions raised by the Prohibition department by September 10.
CHENNAI: The School Education Department has directed the Commissionerate of Prohibition and Excise to conduct a survey on drug addiction among students in schools.
According to a report from Thanthi TV, headmasters have been instructed to provide appropriate responses to the questions raised by the Prohibition department by September 10.
