School Education Department releases revised school calendar, 10 working days reduced

CHENNAI: The Department of School Education released a revised calendar for all government schools in Tamil Nadu and has reduced 10 working days to 210 working days in the current academic year.

It is reported that the reduced 10 days will be academic training days for teachers.

While each academic year usually has 210 average working days, the calendar has been published with 220 working days in the current academic year.

Accepting the request to reduce the number of working days, 10 days have been reduced in the current academic year in all government schools in Tamil Nadu.