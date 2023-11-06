School Education department releases 'manual' for school heads

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has unveiled a comprehensive manual for all school heads aimed at enhancing the quality of education in Tamil Nadu.

The manual covers over 40 essential topics for all head teachers. This exhaustive manual includes in-depth guidelines tailored for postgraduate, graduate, and intermediate-level teachers, offering detailed insights into various areas of specialisation.

Moreover, it provides a comprehensive overview of various academic and educational affiliations in schools with a focus on guiding schools in engaging in related activities.

The handbook goes further to elucidate the roles and responsibilities of various key personnel in the educational ecosystem, such as head teachers, assistant head teachers, class teachers, and subject teachers.

Additionally, it delves into office procedures, meticulously delineating the tasks, responsibilities, and financial procedures pertinent to office workers.

The manual outlines a wide array of roles and responsibilities, encompassing those of the principal and teachers.

As per the handbook, office procedures are addressed with equal precision, covering aspects such as office staff duties and responsibilities, office procedure information and orders, as well as the Integrated Financial and Human Resource Management System (IFHRMS).

Guidelines specific to postgraduate teachers are incorporated, detailing their roles and responsibilities in various subjects such as Tamil, English, Mathematics, Business Mathematics, Statistics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Computer Science, Computer Applications Course, Commerce, and Accountancy.

Furthermore, this comprehensive handbook extends its reach to encompass extracurricular activities in schools and offers guidance tailored to principals of intermediate and special teachers.

In summary, the headmaster's manual serves as a crucial tool to enhance the educational landscape in government and government-aided schools under the State government.

The manual has been designed to foster teacher development, school improvement, boosting students' academic performance, and promoting engagement in sports and arts.

"This manual also strives to identify and nurture the unique talents of students, focusing on the enhancement of their learning and life skills through the integration of academics with extracurricular activities, "added the manual.