Scholarship for SC/ST students to study abroad, Oct 24 last date to apply

CHENNAI: Students from the Scheduled Caste among other communities, including children of landless agricultural labourers, have been invited to apply for scholarships before October 24 to study master's programmes and Ph.D courses abroad.

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment had issued a circular calling for applications from this week till October 24. The corrections in the applications can be made between October 26 and 29 on the official website www.nosmsje.gov.in.

Students from low-income families, belonging to the Scheduled Castes, denotified nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes, landless agricultural labourers, and traditional artisans categories can apply for the monetary scholarship under the National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) scheme for the 2025-26 academic year.

The department has urged students to visit the official website for eligibility details and to submit the online application before the deadline.