Schemes will make Stalin CM again, says Udhayanidhi

MADURAI: Welfare schemes will be the chugging engine of DMK’s win in the upcoming 2026 Assembly polls, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said while talking at a party worker’s wedding at Ramanathapuram on Sunday.

Victory is certain for the ruling DMK, and MK Stalin will get a second consecutive term as Chief Minister, he said. Victory in the Erode East constituency will be a testament to our success, Udhayanidhi Stalin added while presiding over the wedding ceremony of DMK cadre at Kunjarvalasai in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday. Almost all households across Tamil Nadu were enjoying the benefits of any of the welfare schemes, he said and urged people to shun the BJP.

He advised the newlyweds to treat each other with dignity and mutual self-respect and not to be involved in competing against each other, just like the AIADMK and the BJP behave in the political arena. AIADMK and the saffron party are behaving like slaves to each other, he added.

He said TN is the only State where monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 is being offered to students in government schools.