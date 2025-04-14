Scheduled drugs sale: Tamil Nadu Police issues notice to IndiaMART

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Police has issued a notice to IndiaMART, an e-commerce platform, and its directors for allegedly facilitating the sale of scheduled drugs on their website.

IndiaMART is India's largest online marketplace and was already flagged by a US trade body for failing to curb the sale of counterfeit goods including pharmaceuticals through their website.

Recently, the Kancheepuram district police issued a notice to seven directors, including the managing director, of IndiaMART seeking an explanation for the sale of scheduled drugs on their platform. Police sources said the step was taken after the district police apprehended a gang for the sale of painkiller tablets and after investigations, they said they procured the tablets in bulk from IndiaMART.

"Thousands of youth across the country are able to procure scheduled drugs through their platform. These tablets are otherwise not allowed to be sold without proper prescriptions," a senior police officer with the Tamil Nadu Police said.

Police sources said they have found evidence of sale of tablets like Nitrozet, Nitrovit, Tapendol, Tydol, Nitrosun on their platform.

Recently, the Greater Chennai Police wrote to authorities to suspend/ban Grindr, a social networking and dating app for LGBTQ persons, after finding that narcotics drugs were being peddled through the app.