SCERT to conduct State learning achievement survey (SLAS) from Feb 4 to 6

CHENNAI: To identify learning gaps among students in various disciplines and to plan academic interventions, the Directorate of School Education has planned to conduct a State Learning Achievement Survey (SLAS) for students in classes 4,5 and 8 from February 4 to 6.

The survey will be conducted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in which 45,924 government and aided schools will be covered, involving 10.50 lakh students.

Through this survey, learning gaps are planned to be identified and through academic interventions, teachers will be empowered through modified teaching learning strategies based on the SLAS results. Further, the survey will assess the learning concepts at higher cognitive levels and the support of the school system and monitoring mechanism through SLAS.

SCERT has planned to conduct an OMR-based survey for about 15.78 lakh students in classes 3,5 and 8 only in Tamil and English mediums. For the survey, 35 questions in class 3 will be asked (ten questions each in Tamil, English and mathematics and five questions in social subjects).

Subsequently, 45 questions are planned for class 5 and 50 questions for class 8.

Speaking to DT Next, an education department official said, "SCERT is preparing the survey questions based on the previous class and one term of the current class the student is studying."

For language subjects, the survey questions are planned in grade-appropriate comprehension passages, which assess the reading and comprehension skills of students.

"The survey questions have been developed in multiple-choice, with the anticipation that students will answer the questions based on their learning instead of rote memorisation," added the official.

The surveys in schools are to be conducted by 38, 670 field investigators who will be final-year students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in arts and science colleges and third and fourth-year students of Engineering colleges.

Meanwhile, the National Achievement Survey (NAS) was held on December 4 in which 4,400 government and aided school students participated. NAS in TN was conducted for students in classes 3,6 and 9.