SC verdict upholding Constitutional process no setback, says TN BJP chief Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday dismissed claims that the Supreme Court's recent ruling on the pending Assembly Bills marked a political setback to his party at the Centre, the appointment authority choosing Governors, asserting instead that it reaffirmed the importance of Constitutional due process.

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to the portrait of late Congress veteran Kumari Ananthan at his daughter and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan's residence in Saligramam here, Annamalai said, "The Supreme Court judgment is not a setback. It sets a timeline for the Governor's action and reasserts the Constitutional framework. In a democracy, respecting the judiciary's directives is paramount. Governor R N Ravi will continue to discharge his constitutional duties responsibly."

In response to queries about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Chennai, Annamalai confirmed his arrival later in the evening.

"He is arriving tonight and will be in Chennai until tomorrow evening. His visit is routine—he regularly consults with party leaders across states. Just as he reviewed the political landscape of Bihar recently, this visit should be viewed in the same light. The State president's election has no connection to his visit. We will formally update you tomorrow," he said.

On the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister M K Stalin and its resolution to continue the legal battle against NEET, Annamalai said, "Such resolutions are not new. Similar ones have been passed in the past. The President has already returned the bill. NEET benefits poor students by enabling access to government medical colleges. The BJP sees no need to reopen the debate, which is why we abstained from the meeting."

When asked about recent leadership changes within the PMK, he declined to comment, calling it an internal party matter.

"We believe Ramadoss and Anbumani will make a collective decision that strengthens the NDA and serves Tamil Nadu's interests," he added.

Union Minister L Murugan and BJP legislative leader Nainar Nagendran also paid their respects to Kumari Ananthan.