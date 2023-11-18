SC to hear TN govt's plea against delay by Guv in assenting Bills on Monday

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday will continue to examine the plea filed by the Tamil Nadu government against the delay by Governor R.N. Ravi in signing remission orders, day to day files, appointment orders, and assenting Bills passed by the state legislature.



As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will take up the matter for hearing on November 20.

On November 10, while issuing notice to the Union government, the apex court had said that the petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government raises a “matter of serious concern”.

It had also decided to call for assistance from Attorney General R. Venkataramani or Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the matter.

The issue assumes significance as the Tamil Nadu Assembly in a special session on Saturday re-adopted 10 Bills, which were sent back by the Governor for reconsideration.

The Governor had returned 10 out of 12 Bills pending with him for his assent after a notice was issued by the Supreme Court on Tamil Nadu government's plea.

According to Article 200 of the Constitution, if a Bill is passed again, with or without amendments, and is presented to the Governor for assent, he has to accord his approval.

In its writ petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, the Tamil Nadu government has claimed that the Governor has positioned himself as a “political rival” to the legitimately elected state government.

It said that Bills passed 2-3 years back are still pending with the Governor, who is not granting sanction for prosecution of ministers or MLAs involved in corruption cases, nor clearing files relating to remission of prisoners.

Another plea filed by the Tamil Nadu government against the decision of the Governor to unilaterally constitute a search committees for appointment of vice-chancellors in three state universities will also be heard by a CJI-led bench on November 20.