SC stays Madras HC order to YouTuber Felix Gerald to close down his channel

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Madras High Court directive to YouTuber Felix Gerald to close down his channel 'RedPix 24x7' as one of the bail conditions.

Jerald had been arrested for hosting an "objectionable" interview of another YouTuber Savukku Shankar on his channel.

In the interview, Shankar made certain comments against Madras High Court judges and women police officers. The high court, which granted bail to both YouTubers, had asked Jerald to close down his channel as one of the conditions.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued a notice to the state government and stayed particular direction on the closure of the channel.

It, however, asked him to comply with other bail conditions.

"You are making scurrilous allegations against the judiciary and all women IPS officers. Why do you host such interviews?" the CJI asked.