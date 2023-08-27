Begin typing your search...

SC notice to TN on plea filed by child rights body

The petition said such circulars create ambiguities and superficial impunities while dealing with sexual abuse cases

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Aug 2023 12:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-27 00:16:10.0  )
SC notice to TN on plea filed by child rights body
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has sought a response from Tamil Nadu on a plea filed by a children’s rights organisation challenging the notification issued by the State DGP directing investigating officers of Pocso cases to not show haste in effecting the arrest of the accused in mutual romantic cases between adolescents.

The petition said such circulars create ambiguities and superficial impunities while dealing with sexual abuse cases.

