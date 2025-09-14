SC nod for free education through HR&CE snub to EPS, says Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for opposing the HR&CE Department’s efforts to establish educational institutions aimed at providing free education to children from poor and marginalised backgrounds.

He noted that the recent Supreme Court ruling has upheld the department’s initiative, lending it both legal and moral legitimacy.

Meanwhile, he said that the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam (KMUT) would be extended to all eligible individuals who were previously left out, within the next two months. Chief Minister MK Stalin has made certain changes to ensure that those eligible can benefit under the scheme, he said.

Nearly 40% of the applications received through the ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ special camps were requests for financial assistance under the KMUT scheme, he said. The process would be expedited to include all remaining eligible applicants, Udhayanidhi said, while addressing newlywed couples under the HR&CE Department’s free wedding scheme.

The Stalin-led Dravidian model government is currently providing Rs 1,000 per month under the scheme to 1.15 crore women, he noted, adding that the scheme was launched three years ago on the birth anniversary of Dravidian icon and former CM CN Annadurai.

Speaking about the free wedding scheme, he stated that the HR&CE Department had achieved its target of conducting 1,000 weddings in the current financial year.

“The continuous and uncompromising struggle of the Dravidian movement and its icons Thanthai Periyar, Anna and Kalaignar has brought about numerous reforms that challenged regressive social practices,” he said.