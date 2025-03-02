SC judge urges TN govt to release funds to develop TNNLU

TIRUCHY: Supreme Court judge R Mahadevan appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to render financial support to the Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU) for infrastructural and academic development.

The judge made the appeal while addressing the graduates at the sixth convocation of TNNLU at the university premises. He stressed the importance of implementing modern technology, digitalization, and the Digi-locker facility to upload scanned copies of original certificates. He appealed to the Tamil Nadu Government to render all financial support possible to the university at a more significant extent for the infrastructural and academic development.

He also insisted the students self-introspect and study their strengths and weaknesses. He stressed the importance of extensive reading, which would be the gateway to the world of knowledge. He asked the graduates to intensely aspire to deepen and broaden their knowledge in not just the field of law but other fields as well. "Learn to experience the power within you and be guided by higher values which you believe in," he stressed.

Justice KR Shriram, the Chief Justice of Madras High Court and Chancellor of the TNNLU, presided over the convocation. As many as 135 graduate students, including 77 women, were awarded their degrees. Several students were honoured for their outstanding academic achievements.