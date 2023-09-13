SC is the last resort over Cauvery Water dispute, says Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: State Water Resource minister Duraimurugan on Wednesday reiterated that the Tamil Nadu government would continue legal battle to get the due share of Cauvery water from Karnataka.

"The Karnataka government requested the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee to reconsider its Tuesday order to release 5,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days. We, on the other hand, asked the Committee not to consider the Karnataka government's representation and insisted on continuing the release of 5,000 cusecs of water, " Duraimurugan told media persons.

The state government would observe what is the response of the neighbouring state to the CWRC and take further course of action, the minister said hours before the all party meeting chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah passed a resolution unanimously against releasing water to TN. The neighbouring government has also stopped releasing 5,000 cusecs of water daily from Wednesday (September 13) to the next 15 days as per the direction of CWRC's Tuesday order.

On Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's remark that they would approach the Supreme Court over the Cauvery water dispute, Duraimurugan said that the TN government would also approach the Apex Court. "The Supreme Court is our last resort. We will approach the top court and our legal team will put forth our demand. The hearing of the case will come on September 21," he said.

He continued that it was a perennial problem as Karnataka has been opposing the Tamil Nadu government's move in the Cauvery Water dispute. "They opposed each and every move in the inter-state water dispute. They opposed the formation of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal. When we asked for an interim order, the Karnataka government opposed it again. They have also challenged the tribunal's authority to pass orders over the Cauvery issue. We have approached SC on each and every occasion and obtained favourable orders to uphold our rights, " said the minister.