SC dealt a hammer blow to ED; vindicates our actions, position: RS Bharathi

CHENNAI: Moments after the Supreme Court stayed the probe of the Enforcement Directorate into the TASMAC scam, the ruling DMK celebrated the verdict as a vindication of its actions and said that the BJP-led union government was unleashing the ED to defame the DMK regime.

Talking to media persons at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi said, “Unable to tolerate the successive electoral victories of the DMK, the BJP regime at the Centre has unleashed agencies like the Enforcement Directorate to defame the DMK.”

Pointing out that there were around 44 FIRs registered in TASMAC, Bharathi said, “Only a few select FIRs were used to conduct raids by the ED with the intention to defame the DMK.”

The Supreme Court has pointed out that the ED was functioning like a blackmailing institution across the country, the DMK organising secretary remarked.

“The BJP is unleashing the ED in states not ruled by the party. The apex court order is a vindication of the legal action taken by the DMK regime. The apex court has dealt a hammer blow to the ED,” Bharathi told media persons at Arivalayam.