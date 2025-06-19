SC asks TN govt to apprise it about transferring probe against ADGP to CID or special branch

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Tamil Nadu government to apprise it on whether the probe against ADGP H M Jayaram in an alleged kidnapping case can be transferred to either the special branch or the CID after the state said that it wanted his suspension to continue till the investigation is over.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan was told by senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, that Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jayaram’s suspension was not pursuant to June 16 order of the high court in the kidnapping case and there are other allegations as well against him.

Dave said it is within the rules that Jayaram can be suspended pending investigation in a criminal case against him.

The bench told Dave that it is also looking forward to transferring the kidnapping case pending before the high court judge to another judge of the high court.

Dave said that although he does not want to comment on the high court judge dealing with the kidnapping case allegedly involving Jayaram, he has been bringing all sorts of cases into this matter.

The bench asked Dave to seek instruction on transferring the investigation to either a special bench or the CID during the day and inform the court.

On Wednesday, the top court grilled the Tamil Nadu government over the suspension of Jayaram, who was directed to be arrested by the Madras High Court.

The apex court was informed by the state government’s counsel that the officer was taken into custody and released at around 5 pm on Tuesday, but was placed under suspension.

On June 16, the high court directed the Tamil Nadu Police to take Jayaram in custody in connection with a kidnapping case in which a girl ran away with a boy on April 5.