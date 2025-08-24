Say no to hydrocarbon wells in Ramnad, Anbumani tells CM Stalin

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the State government for giving environmental clearance to dig 20 hydrocarbon exploration wells in Ramanathapuram district and urged the State to expand the boundary of Protected Special Agriculture Zone (PSAZ) to prevent such projects.

Anbumani said that the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has given approval despite the PMK warning that hydrocarbon projects will turn the Cauvery delta districts and coastal areas into a desert.

“ONGC has applied for the clearance in October 2023. PMK has demanded that the SEIAA not give its nod and reject the application. But, without considering the opposition, clearance has been given, which is unacceptable. The wells will be dug up to 3,000 feet below ground. The technology used for hydrocarbon extraction will cause earthquakes and other disasters. Moreover, the entire district will be turned into a desert,” he added. He warned of the project’s impact beyond Ramnad.