Savukku Shankar’s one-day police custody ends, back in Coimbatore prison

COIMBATORE: YouTuber Savukku Shankar was produced in court by Coimbatore cybercrime police after the end of their one day custody on Tuesday.

He was brought to the court with heavy police escort around evening and produced before Fourth Judicial Magistrate Saravana Babu. Claiming to be lodged alone in a cell, Shankar prayed the court to shift him to a cell with other inmates as he is finding it difficult to manage due to an injury in his hand.

To this, the magistrate directed him to submit a petition. The magistrate remanded him in judicial custody till May 28 and he was lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison. The court also adjourned the bail plea of Shankar, which came up for hearing, to May 20.

The Coimbatore cybercrime wing police arrested Shankar from Theni on May 4 for his alleged derogatory remarks on women police personnel at an interview to another YouTube channel. Several cases were filed against Shankar, who was detained under Goondas Act in various police stations across Tamil Nadu.