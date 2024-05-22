‘Savukku’ Shankar’s gang orchestrated by Tamil Nadu BJP leader Annamalai, alleges Congress leader

CHENNAI: The activities of controversial YouTube Savukku Shankar and his team are orchestrated by Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, alleged a Congress functionary in his representation to the Head of Tamil Nadu Police Force, DGP Shankar Jiwal, in Chennai on Wednesday.

Going a step further, Congress functionary S Gandeepan also alleged involvement Raj Bhavan in the matter.

In his representation to the DGP that he submitted in person, Gandeepan said Savukku Shankar and the Savukku Media team tarnished the reputation of Tamil Nadu police and sought action against the others, including their arrest.

Later, addressing the media, Gandeepan said Savukku Media editor Abdul Muthaleef, operations head Leo Stalin, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's media adviser S Thirugnana Sambandam and BJP leader and Annamalai’s close aide Amar Prasad Reddy were involved in the cases that now have Savukku Shankar and RedPix editor-CEO Felix Gerald in jail.

According to him, it was Annamalai who orchestrated the activities of Savukku Media, which extorted money from ministers, officials and private companies, and sought their mobile phone calls to be checked to verify the allegation.

Incidentally, Annamalai has come under severe criticism from Savukku Shankar, who spared no chance to poke fun at the State BJP president.