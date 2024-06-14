'Savukku' Shankar withdraws hunger strike after cops allegedly threaten him; bail plea adjourned to June 15

CHENNAI: Popular YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar had recently undertaken a two-day hunger strike in Puzhal prison to protest against alleged physical and mental harassment in prison, his lawyer, Gopalakrishnan told media on Friday.

However, the hunger strike came to a close after police officials allegedly threatened Shankar, forcing him to end it, the counsel stated.

Meanwhile, judge M Chenkamalaselvan at the special court for NDPS Act cases in Madurai today adjourned the YouTuber's bail plea in a narcotics case.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge decided to defer the decision on the plea to June 15.

The Palanichettipatti police in Theni district on May 4 had booked Shankar and two of his associates under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for illegal possession of ganja.

The YouTuber's counsel while addressing the media after the court session detailed the alleged mistreatment Shankar has faced in prison.

According to Thanthi reports, he stated that the prison authorities had forcibly ended Shankar’s hunger strike, which was initiated in response to his alleged mistreatment in custody.