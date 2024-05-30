Tamil YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar withdraws bail plea in narcotics case

CHENNAI: Tamil YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar, who was arrested in connection with a narcotics case, withdrew his bail application today.

Shankar was produced before the special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases in Madurai on May 8 and had initially filed a petition seeking bail.

The court had conducted two hearings on Shankar's bail plea.

Shankar's decision to retract his bail application comes amid ongoing legal proceedings and investigations related to the charges against him.

The Palanichettipatti police in Theni district on May 4, booked Shankar and two of his associates under the NDPS Act for illegal possession of ganja. On that day, a special team of police from Coimbatore arrested Shankar in Theni after he was charged with passing derogatory remarks against women cops.

During a search of the lodge room where Shankar was staying and of the car he arrived in, police found 409 grams of ganja, which they seized.

Meanwhile, in the case for allegedly making derogatory remarks about female police officers and other officials on social media, the bail plea has been deferred to June 6. Shankar is currently lodged in Coimbatore central prison after being booked in the case.

The hearing of the bail plea for this case was chaired by Judicial Magistrate Court Judge Saravana Babu, who deferred it to June 6.

At least seven FIRs have been filed against Shankar. The Goondas Act too has been invoked against him.

He has been booked for several offences, including for possession of ganja, forgery, stalking, harassment of women and for his comments against late politician and Thevar community patriarch Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.