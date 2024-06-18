Savukku Shankar case: Madras HC seeks TN govt's counter to bail plea of RedPix editor Felix Gerald

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to file counter to the bail petition preferred by Felix Gerald, editor of RedPix YouTube channel in the case of alleged defamation case against women police personnel in an interview.

Justice TV Thamilselvi heard the bail plea moved by Felix Gerald. The State objected to the bail plea and sought time to file the counter to the petition.

After the submission the judge directed the State to file counter and posted the matter on June 24 for further submission.

It was reported that YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar and Felix Gerald held an interview on RedPix channel and made objectionable comments against a senior police officer and women police personnel.

Based on the complaint Felix Gerald was booked under sections 294 (b) and 506 (1) of IPC and women harassment act.

Later, Felix Gerald was arrested in Noida while travelling to Delhi to meet the Press Council of India chairman to submit a petition.

He was named as the second accused in two cases registered by Coimbatore cybercrime and Trichy cybercrime for conducting and streaming an interview in which YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar made derogatory remarks about women police personnel.