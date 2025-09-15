Saviour or traitor, people know DMK, Vijay’s jibe

CHENNAI: TVK president Vijay on Sunday criticised Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin for stating in a letter to his party cadre that only the DMK could safeguard Tamil Nadu from external dominance.

The TVK chief said such claims undermined the people’s awareness. “The people know who truly protects TN and who has betrayed them. Attempts to create fear will not succeed,” he said.

Vijay alleged that while the ruling party claims to be the sole defender of the State, it had failed to curb corruption, sand smuggling, and illicit liquor trade. He added that farmers, fishermen, and workers continued to face hardships under the regime.

Vijay said the people have not forgotten the party’s past compromises, including alliances with forces it now projects as adversaries. He questioned why decades of DMK rule had not resolved fundamental issues such as employment and livelihood insecurity.

He urged voters to scrutinise the track records of parties that have governed Tamil Nadu for decades and to demand solutions instead of slogans.

Don’t vandalise schools, Anbil tells TVK supporters

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi criticised Vijay fans for damaging public property during political events. They are wasting taxpayers’ money, he said.

“Hundreds of youth, part of TVK’s entourage, vandalised schools and public properties,” he said. He urged youngsters of TVK or Vijay’s fans to maintain civility during such events.