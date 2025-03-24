Saving existing rivers more important than linking them, says TN farmers over Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundaru project

TIRUCHY: During the budget debate, the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK waged a war of words on the Assembly floor over the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundaru river linking project. The farmers, who hailed the project, appealed to the state government to initiate prompt steps to upkeep the existing irrigation sources, particularly Thanjavur, which has been at the forefront.

“The steps for the linking of rivers within the state is a good sign for the farmers but it might take a long time to complete the project. But before that, let the government prioritise rejuvenating the already existing irrigation system across the state particularly the delta region in the Grand Anicut and its downstream that covers Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai districts,” says Ammayagaram AKR Ravichandar, president of Cauvery Delta Farmers Association.

The ancient engineering marvel of Grand Anicut (Kallanai) has been playing a crucial role in diverting the Cauvery into the Delta region for the irrigation in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai by splitting into various rivers like Cauvery, Vennaru, Grand Anicut (GA) Canal and Kollidam.

Ravichandar thinks that several major irrigation systems down the Grand Anicut are shrinking due to improper maintenance and desilt works. He said that the condition of Vennaru which gets diverted from Kallanai, splits into Vennaru and Vettaru at Thenperambur near Thanjavur. Subsequently, the Vennaru that flows into Needamangalam in Tiruvarur gets two branch rivers Bhamaniyaru and Koraiyaru and at Koradacheri the Odampokki river originates and finally, it flows as Harichandra river in Nagapattinam and mixes into the sea at Velankanni.

According to historical records, the Vennaru was made by Karikala Cholan kings to augment irrigation in the Delta region to commemorate his victory at the Vennipparanthalai battle. The river was not only used for irrigation but also was utilised as one of the major sources of transportation during the Chola era.

But the current status of Vennaru is very pathetic as around 5 km stretch from Thondarayampadi near Boothalur to Peramanpettai appears in a dilapidated condition with huge vegetation and accumulation of alluvial soil that poses a threat to the water flow.

“Due to the poor maintenance, the size of the river has shrunk and the flow of water into its branches and irrigation canals are affected. This would be very dangerous for the Delta farmers if the condition remains as it might create breaches when the free flow of water is stopped during the monsoon days,” Ravichandar said.

He appealed to the government to allow the farmers to remove the soil sediments from the Vennaru river beds or the government itself should ready a project to desilt the river and recover it to the original form so that the irrigation canals including C and D canals too would be recharged, he said.

“We have been demanding to initiate steps to desilt Vennaru in every farmer's grievances meet but there is no proper response from the officials. It is high time, the desilt works should commence,” Ravichandar said.

VENNAR FACTS

Grand Anicut: Origin of Vennar

150km: Length of the river

Districts covered: Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam. The river empties into Bay of Bengal at Velankanni

4.96 lakh acres: Approximate total area covered by the river for irrigation

Branches: Vettar, Vadavar, Koraiyar, Pamaniar , Pandavayar and Vellaiyar

CROPPED AREA IN DELTA

2.89 lakh ha: Thanjavur

2.71 lakh ha: Tiruvarur

2.62 lakh ha: Mayiladuthurai & Nagapattinam

CANAL IRRIGATION

7.57 lakh ha: Net canal irrigation in State

1.50 lakh ha: Tiruvarur

1.34 lakh ha: Thanjavur

1.23 lakh ha: Mayiladuthurai & Nagapattinam





Grand Anicut in Thanjavur distributes water through Kollidam, Cauvery and Vennaru for Delta irrigation











