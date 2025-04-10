Saudi Riyal worth Rs 19 lakh seized from 4 fliers at Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: AIU sleuths at Tiruchy airport seized foreign currencies worth Rs 19.05 lakh from four passengers on Thursday.

While the AIU officials were inspecting the baggage of the passengers bound for Sharjah by Air India Express, they saw four passengers moving suspiciously.

Soon, they took them to a separate place and inspected their belongings, in which the officials found that they possessed Saudi Arabian Riyals worth Rs 19.05 lakh and seized them. The officials conducted a separate interrogation with the passengers