Sattai Durai Murugan arrested for remarks on Karunanidhi, govt; released by court

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy police on Thursday arrested YouTuber and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Sattai Durai Murugan for derogatory statement against former chief minister M Karunanidhi and the state government during his campaign in Vikravandi by-election and was later released with a condition to appear before court for further proceedings.

Sattai Durai Murugan had allegedly made derogatory remarks against the late former chief minister Karunanidhi and the state government during his campaign in Vikravandi by-election and a complaint was lodged by a Dravidar Kazhagam functionary against Durai Murugan with Tiruchy cyber crime police, who registered a case and were searching for him.

Meanwhile, Durai Murugan was said to be staying in a hotel in Tenkasi and so a team of police from Tiruchy rushed to the spot and detained him and took him back to Tiruchy. On arrival, Durai Murugan was produced before the Additional District Court here and the Judge P Swaminathan who heard the case said that there was no necessity to detain him under judicial custody and so he was released with a condition that he should be present for the case during the court proceeding.

Reacting to the NTK leader’s arrest, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami slammed the ruling party for arresting Sattai Durai and condemned it. He demanded to withdraw the fabricated case filed against him on charges of speaking ill-about the government.

Hitting at the government for arresting the NTK leader over usage of certain word by the YouTuber, BJP state president K Annamalai said even former CM Karunanidhi has used the word frequently on his social media posts. How come the police find time to arrest critics of government and not take measures to ensure law and order in the state he asked.