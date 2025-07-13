Sathya disloyal to party for 4 years, says Vaiko in terse response

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Saturday said that the people of the State will never accept a coalition government and DMK will form it with an absolute majority in the upcoming Assembly polls. He added that MDMK’s association with DMK is very strong, and the cadre would work dedicatedly for the alliance.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Vaiko refused to divulge details on any action planned against senior leader Mallai Sathya, but confirmed his grouse against his former loyalist. “For the past four years, he was not loyal to the party, and so it is not necessary to talk about him,” Vaiko ended it with a cryptic sentence and moved on to other issues.

Meanwhile, Vaiko asserted DMK’s role in the State in the backdrop of what he called a threat from communal forces, referring to the BJP alliance with the Dravidian major AIADMK. MDMK has aligned with DMK, which has been fighting strongly against the communal groups and working to ensure secularism, he said. “MDMK is strongly rooted in its principles.

Earlier, MDMK had aligned with the BJP, but during the swearing-in function, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, invited the then-Sri Lankan President, Mahinda Rajapaksa, the enemy of Tamils. Soon, we opposed it and walked out of the alliance and protested against the arrival of Rajapaksa,” Vaiko recalled.

He added that the MDMK was strongly opposing every anti-Tamil movement promoted by the BJP. “Presently, the party is aligned with the DMK for a noble cause to save Tamil Nadu from the intrusion of communal forces. DMK has a strong vote bank and MDMK will give its own contribution for the alliance’s victory in the upcoming polls,” Vaiko said. He stated that, in view of Anna’s birth anniversary, the conference in September would declare a charter of resolutions vital for Tamil Nadu’s growth and protection.

Vaiko slammed Union Minister Amit Shah, calling him a Hindutva force to be eliminated from Indian politics.