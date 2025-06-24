Sathankulam case: Madras HC dismisses jailed inspector’s bail plea

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a bail plea of the jailed Inspector in the Sathankulam custodial deaths case.

The former Inspector of Police, Sridhar is one of the nine accused in the case reported in June 2020.

Jeyaraj and J Bennix, the father –son duo, died in June 2020, allegedly due to torture by the Sathankulam police, Thoothukudi district.

It was unfortunate that Jeyaraj, who was arrested on June 19 by the Sathankulam police, died on June 22 as a result of physical torture by the police.

His son, Bennix, who approached the Sathankulam police station following the arrest of Jeyaraj, also suffered similar physical torture and died in the morning of June 23, 2020.

Currently, the case is being tried in the District First Additional Sessions Court in Madurai.

The petitioner's counsel sought bail, saying that the petitioner would obey court orders and conditions, if any. Citing these, he sought the court to grant him bail.

Meanwhile, the counsel on behalf of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the case, raised objections to the bail plea, citing that the ongoing investigation is in its final stages and any grant of bail to the petitioner would affect the investigation.

Justice P Vadamalai, after hearing, observed that the petitioner’s bail plea was already dismissed by the Supreme Court, and dismissed the petitioner’s seventh bail plea now.