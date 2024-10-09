Sathankulam case: Jeyaraj, Bennix died at the hands of cops, ex-IO tells court

MADURAI: In an explosive testimony that brought back the custodial torture and murder of P Jeyaraj and his son J Bennix in June 2020 into public memory, the former investigation officer told the trial court that they died brutally at the hands of the Sathankulam police.

In his witness statement to the First Additional Sessions Court, Madurai, DSP Anil Kumar said Jeyaraj and Bennix, who were taken into police custody, were brutally tortured by the police in Sathankulam station, which eventually led to their deaths. Anil Kumar, the then CB-CID DSP who led the probe into the case, was the 51st witness in the case, sources said.

The Sathankulam police in Thoothukudi district first arrested Jeyaraj on June 19, 2020, and brutally assaulted him in custody. His son Bennix, who approached the Sathankulam police station to enquire about his father, also suffered similar torture.

Such was the brutality of the torture that the father-son duo suffered that Jeyaraj died on June 22, and Bennix died the next morning.

Even as the horrific incident shook the State’s conscience, the Madras High Court took cognizance of the matter and initiated suo motu action.

In all, 10 police personnel, including the then inspector Sridhar, were arrested in connection with the custodial deaths. One of the officials died during the trial.

Days after the deaths, the CB-CID launched its probe, which was later handed over to the CBI. The central agency initially filed a 2,027-page charge sheet and later submitted a 400-page charge sheet before the trial court.

As many as 104 witness statements have so far been recorded so far, while CBI’s investigation officer Vijayakumar is scheduled to provide his testimony before the court on October 16.