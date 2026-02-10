Sasikala mulls reviving brother Divakaran's party, fielding candidates in Thevar belt

Sources said she is considering fielding candidates in select constituencies, particularly in southern districts where she is believed to retain influence, in the Thevar belt, to demonstrate her political presence. Her supporters may be fielded under the banner of the Anna Dravidiar Kazhagam, a party launched in 2018 by her brother VK Divakaran.



Sasikala is said to have been holding a series of consultations with her supporters to decide the nature of her role in the forthcoming Assembly elections. She is also said to be planning a public meeting in the Kallakurichi district in the second week of February.



An announcement on her future course of action is likely on February 24, coinciding with Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary. It may be recalled that TTV Dhinakaran earlier expelled several functionaries of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam after they met Sasikala.