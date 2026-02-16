Sasikala lays 'pandakkal' for reentry

In a first clear sign of her next political moves, she has ended her phase of consultations with supporters by officially setting a date at the Pasumpon meeting. Party sources said she was expected to use the event to outline her next political move.

Her announcement could involve fielding candidates under the banner of the Anna Dravida Kazhagam, a party her brother VK Divakaran founded in 2018. Alternatively, she may also unveil a new party under her direct leadership. Sources indicated that Sasikala was considering fielding candidates in select constituencies, particularly in the southern districts, where she is believed to have notable support among sections of the Thevar community.