CHENNAI: Sasikala flays DMK govt for going slow on Kodanad heist-cum-murder case.

Expelled AIADMK leader and late AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa's close aide V K Sasikala on Wednesday hit out Chief Minister M K Stalin for allegedly delaying the investigation of Kodanad heist-cum-murder case and said that the DMK leader had promised during the election campaign that the investigation of the case would within three months.

The remarks of CM over the sensitive case is not promising and hinting that it would take 30 to 40 years to crack the case, said Sasikala hinting CM's statement that the case would be probed with the support of Interpol as the suspected had received calls from foreign during the time of crime.

On her efforts to reunite the party, Sasikala said that 90% of the work to reunite and revive the party and its lost glory is on progress and hinted that she would launch a state-wide campaign shortly to achieve it.

She also criticised Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for boycotting the assembly sessions instead of using the opportunity in a constructive way to take on the ruling party and expose their anti-people activities.

She also ridiculed political parties, who criticised late AIADMK supremo, for using her pictures to garner votes.

Earlier in the day, she held a meeting with her supporters at her Poes Garden residence that was named after the former CM Jayalalithaa.

This was the second such meeting with her supporters, particularly from southern Tamil Nadu, on June 15.

On the occasion, she declared her "re-entry" into active politics to restore the lost glory of the party and end factionalism.