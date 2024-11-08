Sashti celebrations draw to a close in Thiruparankundram Murugan temple

CHENNAI: A large number of devotees visited and offered prayers during the Sashti festival at the Arulmigu Murugan Temple, Thiruparankundram on Friday, according to a Daily Thanthi report

Celebrations for the Sashti festival began on November 2 with special pujas being conducted in the mornings and evenings.

The week-long celebrations culminated in the 'Soorasamharam' function which represents Lord Murugan annihilating the demon.

Thousands of devotees who fasted for the Sashti festival offered prayers at the event and thronged the temple despite the pouring rain.

Following the Soorasamharam, the deity was taken for tour around the temple in a chariot decorated with flowers.

Soorasamharam is a ritual folk performance that recreates the legend of the annihilation of asuras by the lord Murugan.

As a conclusion to the festival, special poojas were performed to the deities and Lord Murugan and Deivanai were paraded in a chariot drawn by the devotees.