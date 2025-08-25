Sarathkumar slams Vijay over PM, CM remarks

CHENNAI: BJP leader and actor Sarathkumar criticised TVK president Vijay during a public meeting in Kallakurichi on August 24. He stated that it is inappropriate to address the Prime Minister or Chief Minister by name, as they are elected representatives of the people.

His remarks were in response to Vijay referring to the Prime Minister as "Mr Narendrabai Modi" and Chief Minister MK Stalin as "uncle" during his speech at TVK’s second state conference held in Madurai.

Sarathkumar questioned why Vijay didn't refer to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa as "Mrs Jayalalithaa Jayaraman" when he sought her appointment at the Kodanadu estate during the controversy surrounding the film Thalaivaa.

He also said he is not intimidated by threats issued by Vijay’s supporters on social media.

Defending the NEET exam, Sarathkumar said it ensures merit-based medical admissions and prevents capitation fees. Responding to Vijay’s comment about the central government being fascist, he pointed out that Muslim girls tie rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Raksha Bandhan, appreciating his move to abolish the Triple Talaq system.