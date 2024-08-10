Sanskrit signboard in new terminal at Tiruchy International Airport fuels debate

CHENNAI: The presence of a signboard in Sanskrit at the New International Airport Terminal in Tiruchy has ruffled a few feathers among the public.

The new terminal at the International Airport in Tiruchy was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi early in January this year.

During the inauguration, signboards in four different languages such as Tamil, English, Hindi and Sanskrit were placed welcoming people to the terminal.

While it is customary to have signboards in the local language apart from Hindi and English, the presence of a signboard apart in Sanskrit has fueled a debate among the members of public.

People are wondering why there is a sanskrit signboard when it is not the official language of the country and neither is it spoken locally.

It may be noted that sanskrit uses the Devanagari script which is mostly used in the Northern Indian subcontinent.