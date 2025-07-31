Sanitation worker arrested for sexually harassing schoolgirl in Tiruppur; protests held, parents among those detained

CHENNAI: A sanitation worker at a private school in Tiruppur's KVR Nagar area was arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually harassing a six-year-old girl, triggering public protests outside the school. Police later detained several demonstrators, including the girl’s parents, after they blocked the school demanding action and accountability.

According to Daily Thanthi, the incident took place on Wednesday (July 30) when the Class 1 girl student went to the toilet. It is alleged that Jai, a native of Assam employed to clean the toilets, sexually harassed the child. Though the girl informed her class teacher, no immediate action was taken.

After the child told her parents, they, along with relatives and local residents, staged a protest in front of the school demanding the accused's arrest. Following this, the police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, arresting Jai. The police also assured the family that legal action would be taken, after which the crowd dispersed.

However, today, more than 100 people gathered again in front of the school, seeking an explanation from the administration and demanding improved safety for students. As the crowd blocked access and refused to disperse, police intervened and detained several protestors, including the victim's parents.