Sangita Kalanidhi award can be given to TM Krishna but not in name of MS Subbulakshmi, rules Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday imposed a stay on the presentation of the Music Academy's Sangita Kalanidhi MS Subbulakshmi Award to vocalist TM Krishna, following a petition filed by the late singer's grandson, V Shrinivasan. He had argued that awarding the prize to TM Krishna, who has publicly criticised MS Subbulakshmi, would be "a mockery of the honour."

Justice Jayachandran of the Madras High Court said that the award could be granted to Krishna but not in the name of the legendary singer MS Subbulakshmi, as reported by Live Law. The Sangita Kalanidhi award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and is presented to a top musician during the Music Academy’s December music conference.

The court also dismissed an application filed by the Music Academy challenging MS Subbulakshmi's grandson's suit, observing that he had the locus to maintain the suit since he was a beneficiary of Subbulakshmi's will. "The best way to honour a departed soul is to honour and respect her wish and not to disrespect her. If any person is really having reverence and regard to MS Subbulakshmi, after knowing her desire and mandate, should not continue to give award in her name," the judge said, as quoted by Live Law.

In his petition filed in October, Shrinivasan cited Krishna's past remarks, where he referred to MS Subbulakshmi as a 'saintly Barbie doll' and also described her as one of the "greatest hoaxes in the world of Carnatic music in the 20th century."

He also stated that Krishna’s statements against MS Subbulakshmi have had the effect of questioning her very credibility in the world of Carnatic music, and argued that conferring the award on TM Krishna would amount to giving a Bhakti prize to an atheist.

At a 2017 book launch event in Hyderabad, TM Krishna, who is a Ramon Magsaysay award winner, had stated that MS Subbulakshmi, in her later years, distanced herself from her Devadasi roots and adopted a Brahminical identity. He expressed that while Subbulakshmi's singing was captivating, her life story was tragic. He also raised the provocative question of whether MS Subbulakshmi's music would have been as revered had she been a dark-skinned Dalit person.