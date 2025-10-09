Sandalwood worth Rs 50 lakh seized in TN's Erode; two arrested

ERODE: Police seized 400 kg of sandalwood logs worth Rs 50 lakh that were allegedly being smuggled to Kerala, and arrested two persons in connection with the case here.

According to the Thooka Naicken Palayam police in Erode district, a goods van with a Kerala registration number was stopped during a routine vehicle check at Kemma Naicken Palayam area on Wednesday evening.

On inspection, police found several wooden boxes inside the van.

When questioned, the two occupants—identified as Zynul Abudeen (46) and Abdul Razak (50)—claimed that the boxes contained vegetables. However, police, suspecting foul play, checked the boxes and found that while some contained vegetables, several white bags hidden between them held sandalwood logs.

Police seized the contraband and the vehicle. During interrogation, the duo allegedly admitted they were smuggling sandalwood logs from Thooka Naicken Palayam to Kerala.

A case has been registered under relevant sections, and further investigation is underway.