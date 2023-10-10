Sand mining case: ED raids locations in Karur district

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids in sand mines in Mallampalayam and Nanniyur areas in the Karur district.

This is part of the State-wide raids on river sand mines conducted by the premier investigating agency.

The officials of the ED, according to sources, measured the permitted areas of the quarries and the actual extent of sand mining. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team was giving security to the 10-member ED officials during the raids.

The ED carried out raids on September 12 at all sand stockyards and depots and had seized incriminating documents.

The agency sleuths also seized CCTV footage and other data storage devices. The earlier raids were, however, confined to the offices of the sand mining companies but now action is also taking place at the river sand mining spots and sand quarries where measurements are being taken to assess whether the mining was according to the permitted limits.

During the September 12 raids, people attached to the quarry owners had damaged the mud path to the quarries so as to prevent the ED officials from reaching the spot.