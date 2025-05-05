CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners Federation has submitted a petition to Chief Minister MK Stalin, seeking to raise alarm over the prolonged closure of government sand quarries and warning of an indefinite strike from May 23 if their demands are not met.

In the memorandum, the federation president S Yuvaraj stated that over 55,000 lorries have been idling for the past 18 months, which has caused all government sand depots to cease operations in September 2023 following Enforcement Directorate raids.

The shutdown has left more than one lakh lorry drivers jobless, disrupted the livelihoods of bullock cart workers, and rendered around 30 lakh construction labourers without steady work. “The situation is critical. Owners are unable to repay loans, and families are struggling. The entire construction sector is paralysed,” Yuvaraj said.

As builders turned to manufactured sand (M-sand) in the absence of river sand, prices have skyrocketed. The federation alleged that private quarry owners increased prices by ₹1,000/unit in December 2024 and again on April 22. Currently, M-sand is being sold at ₹6,000/unit, P-sand at ₹7,000, and jelly at ₹5,000 — rates which, they claim, have not reduced despite a government-ordered rollback of ₹1,000/unit on April 28.

The protest comes in the backdrop of a recent government move to amend the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959. As per GO 37 dated April 22, the lease period for rough stone quarries has been extended to 15-30 years, depending on land extent. A new provision also allows adjacent lease areas to be amalgamated, subject to official clearance.

Yuvaraj demanded that the State take over private crushers and the provision of minerals through a government-run online booking system. He also sought a ban on mineral exports to neighbouring states like Kerala and Karnataka. “A strict ban on overloading and enforcement of permitted load (Passing Load) limits to ensure road safety and fair competition,” he urged.

If unmet, the Federation has warned of a total halt to sand lorry operations across Tamil Nadu, likely to affect public and private construction projects, including the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam housing scheme.