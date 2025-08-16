Sanatana renaissance taken up by PM, Bhakti movement rooted in TN culture, says Guv

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Saturday underlined that the Bhakti tradition, rooted in Tamil Nadu through the spiritual legacy of the Nayanmars and Azhvars, played a decisive role in sustaining Sanatana Dharma across the centuries.

Participating in the 750th Avatara Jayanthi of Sant Shri Dnyaneshwar Maharaj at Adyar, the Governor said the wisdom of Sanatana Dharma was carried into people's lives by saints who transcended language and regional boundaries through their devotion.

"It was this tradition of Bhakti that enabled Sanatana Dharma to endure and flourish even during centuries of invasions and colonisation when our social and spiritual institutions faced immense challenges," he observed.

Pointing to the present, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country was rejuvenating its civilisational legacy and asserting itself with confidence on the global stage.

Calling for an extension of Sanatana Dharma's inclusive spirit, the Governor urged society to ensure reintegration and uplift of the marginalised sections to build a fully capable and inclusive nation by 2047.

Hundreds of devotees joined the celebrations to mark the birth anniversary of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, regarded as one of the foremost exponents of the Bhakti movement.