Samsung workers to stage mass protest on April 21, demanding TN govt intervention

CHENNAI: The CITU-backed Samsung India Workers’ Union (SIWU) has announced a mass protest on April 21 (Monday) near the Sunguvar Chathiram bus stand against the alleged anti-labour practices at the manufacturing facility, including side-lining the majority union and forcing workers to sign a contract negotiated with a minority workers’ committee.

The protest aims to press the State government for immediate intervention and demand worker justice. Union leaders claim that Samsung management has undermined workers’ rights by side-lining the union, coercing employees, and enforcing unlawful contracts.

“The management is refusing to negotiate with the union that represents the majority of workers, and instead, it has formed a puppet committee to sign illegal wage agreements,” said E Muthukumar, CITU Kancheepuram district secretary, and president, SIWU.

According to Muthukumar, employees were being coerced into signing an unauthorised agreement under the promise of 100% bonuses on their basic wages — benefits that were denied to those who refused to comply. “This is blatant discrimination and a violation of labour laws. All workers are entitled to fair compensation, not just those who bow to pressure,” he added.

The union is also calling for the withdrawal of what it describes as fabricated disciplinary actions against 23 union leaders, including false charges and wrongful terminations. “These actions are meant to suppress the voice of organised labour,” Muthukumar stated.

He raised concerns over the company’s treatment of dissenting workers, alleging forced job transfers and threatening individuals in one-on-one meetings. “Such human rights violations and oppressive tactics cannot be allowed to continue,” he said.

The union has also condemned the alleged illegal deployment of over 2,500 non-permanent workers in production roles, with permanent employees being pressured to report to them. “This not only undermines job security for permanent staff but also violates core labour norms,” Muthukumar emphasised.

The union is calling for the disbursement of pending productivity bonuses announced in October 2024, the conduct of a secret ballot to determine the majority union, and a shift to a seven-hour workday and five-day workweek. “We call upon the State government to take immediate action. Workers’ rights are being trampled on, and the administration cannot remain a silent spectator,” Muthukumar said.