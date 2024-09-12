Samsung workers strike: CPM seeks TN govt intervention for amicable settlement

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Wednesday sought the state government’s intervention to solve the Samsung workers' strike amicably by fulfilling their justified demands.

In a statement, he said that the workers of the Samsung factory near Sriperumbudur are protesting seeking the right to form a trade union enshrined in the constitution.

“A foreign company violating the law should not be entertained by the union and the state governments,” he said.

Samsung workers realised the need for the formation of a trade union to guarantee 8-hour work, he said, adding that the labour department and the police which should enforce the rule of the law were acting as if they were an extended wing of the corporate company. The owners of the land were threatened not to allow the workers to stage a protest.

“The labour department has neither accepted nor rejected the application for the trade union registration. Few officials of the labour department seem to be threatening the workers,” he said, extending his party’s support to the workers' strike which entered its third day on Wednesday.