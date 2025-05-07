Samsung workers announce series of protests on May 13

CHENNAI: The Samsung India Workers' Union (SIWU), backed by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), has announced a series of protests, including a one-day hunger strike on May 13, condemning alleged anti-labour practices by Samsung India's management.

In a statement, SIWU president and CITU Kancheepuram district secretary E Muthukumar said that the decision to escalate protests was taken during a union meeting held on Sunday to strongly condemn the company's reported practice of offering salary hikes only to employees who signed agreements facilitated by a management-supported group, thereby excluding other workers.

As part of the agitation, workers will observe a one-day hunger strike on May 13. This will be followed by a rally in Kancheepuram on May 14, where workers will wear black badges and urge the District Collector to intervene.

On May 16, a demonstration will be held in front of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health in Guindy, pressing for action against what the union alleges to be illegal production activities at the company.

A mass petition will be submitted to the South Korean Embassy on May 19, calling for diplomatic intervention against repeated violations of Indian labour laws and the denial of trade union rights. Additionally, a formal complaint will be lodged with the National Human Rights Commission, citing alleged human rights abuses against workers at the company's manufacturing facility.

SIWU president E Muthukumar has urged the Samsung India management to enter into direct negotiations with the CITU-affiliated union or arrive at a consensus through mutual agreement, particularly on demands related to wage revision and other general issues.

He further demanded the immediate revocation of suspensions issued to 25 union office-bearers and members, along with the withdrawal of all retaliatory and disciplinary actions. He called on the state government and the labour department to take decisive steps to resolve the dispute.