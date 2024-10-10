Samsung stir: ‘Politically isolated’ DMK asks CITU to end protest

CHENNAI: Politically 'isolated' in the ongoing face-off between the management and workers of Samsung, the ruling DMK on Wednesday made an earnest appeal to ally CPM-backed CITU to end the strike in the interest of the thousands of workers there and protect the conducive investment climate of Tamil Nadu.

Pre-empting the leaders of ally CPM, CPI, VCK and Indian National Congress who descended on Sunguvarchathiram late Wednesday afternoon and expressed solidarity with the striking workers and CITU members 'apprehended' by the state police, the state government helmed by Chief Minister MK Stalin deputed Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, instead of the Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, to play Devil's Advocate and control the seeming damage caused to its image vis-à-vis the Samsung industrial dispute.

As the Opposition sought to politically exploit the 'detention' of the workers and CITU members, Thennarasu made an appeal from Fort St George to CITU to end the strike even while attempting to sidestep the issue of registering the CITU-backed Samsung Indian Workers Union by citing the pending case before the Madras High Court.

At a time when CITU secretary A Soundararajan was imputing to State oppression against the trade unions, as much as equating the police 'action' in Sunguvarchathiram to the brutal colonial past, Thennarasu said, "Generally, when a political party holds a protest without permission, we adopt a certain approach for all political parties. The district administration and police adopted the same approach now. We did not engage and will not engage in any kind of oppression."

On the registration of the CITU union in Samsung, the only bone of contention between the striking workers and the Korean electronics major, the Finance Minister reiterated, "The matter is pending before the court. Whatever be the judgement of the court, the State Labour Welfare Department would act in accordance."

Clarifying that CITU-affiliated unions existed in many factories in the region, Thennarasu said, "It is not that we (State) do not want to register (CITU in Samsung). The State Labour Welfare Department is not in the mindset of opposing the registration of trade unions. In the instant case, Samsung has objected. The labour welfare department has the responsibility to hear them (objector) out. CITU has moved court. Samsung has moved the court to include them as a party to the case. The matter is in the purview of the court. The matter is sub-judice."

"CITU knows to what extent the government and the Chief Minister are committed to the issue. It is not only a matter of registration of the union, but the welfare of thousands of employees' families and many thousands of employable youths likely to get jobs there. I earnestly appeal to CITU to withdraw the strike, " he added, before listing out the various demands accepted by Samsung management.

Reacting to a specific query on the alleged arrest of some striking workers from their home at night, the minister said, "No one was arrested at home. An accident took place. Many people went and rescued them. A confrontation took place between cops and them. Only those people involved in it were arrested. They have come out on bail immediately. The government did not remand them to judicial custody. The government has no such intention either. This is a government that respects the sentiments of the workers."

On reports about Samsung threatening to leave TN for the north, the minister denied it and said, "Tamil Nadu has the most conducive industrial climate. It is the most preferred investment destination. CM does not see politics in it. We perceive it as an employment opportunity for thousands of youths and the state's development. The Chief Minister must protect the interests of workers and also create a conducive climate for investors to do business."

CHRONOLOGY

July 2, 2024: CITU applied to Joint Commissioner of Labour (JCL) to register the trade union

July 8: JCL sends it to Deputy Commissioner

July 19: Some deficiencies were noted in the application

Aug 20: Samsung management objected to the registration

Sept 3: Deputy commissioner notifies CITU

Sept 10: CITU replies

Sept 23: Government writes to Samsung

Sept 24: Samsung replies

Sept 30: CITU moves court for registration of the union