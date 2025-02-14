Samsung, SH Electronics flouting rule against employing contract workers, says CITU; files complaint

CHENNAI: The CITU filed a complaint with the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) against Samsung India and another factory near Kancheepuram for allegedly illegally employing contract workers in the production lines, on Thursday.

The development came even as the sit-in strike at Samsung India Workers' Union entered the ninth day.

In the complaint, CITU Kancheepuram secretary E Muthukumar said Samsung management employed contract employees in the production line, too.

"This is against the law that bans temporary employees in production lines. The contract employees do not have any training," he said.

Noting that a complaint was filed through WhatsApp on February 5, Muthukumar requested the joint director to inspect the factory and take action.

In another complaint, Muthukumar said SH Electronics near Kancheepuram was also operating its production line with contract employees.

"The management terminated 93 permanent employees and is operating the production line completely with temporary employees for nine months,” he said, pointing that this was continuing despite the union bringing it to DISH’s attention.

“Action should be taken against the factory and production operations should be halted," he demanded.

Meanwhile, the workers at various industrial units in Kancheepuram staged a food boycott protest on Thursday in solidarity with protesting Samsung workers, who are steadfast in their demand for revoking the suspension of three SIWU office-bearers.

