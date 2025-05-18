Samsung protest: Management, union to hold final round of talks on May 19

CHENNAI: The final round of wage negotiations between Samsung India management and the CITU-backed Samsung India Workers' Union will take place on Monday in the presence of the Labour Minister at the Secretariat.

SIWU president E Muthukumar said the meeting is scheduled for 11 am at Minister CV Ganesan's official chamber. This marks the culmination of over 30 rounds of discussions held between the union and the management over several demands, including wage revision and workplace concerns.

The union has expressed its commitment to pursuing a smooth and amicable resolution during the final stage of talks.

The final rounds of talks follow months of unrest at Samsung's Sriperumbudur plant near Chennai, which employs around 1,800 workers. In September 2024, nearly 1,000 workers affiliated with SIWU staged a 37-day strike demanding higher wages, improved working conditions, and formal recognition of their union.

Though the strike ended in October after a partial resolution, tensions resurfaced in early 2025 when several union members were suspended, prompting fresh protests and sit-ins by the workers. The strike was called off on March 7 after the intervention of the State government and Samsung's assurance to respond in writing to the union's charter of demands, which included revision of wage to Rs 36,000 per month over three years.