Samsung factory workers call off strike, to resume work from March 8

CHENNAI: The month-long strike by workers of the Samsung factory at Sunguvarchatram near here was called off on Friday after the management agreed to allow the protesting workers to return to duty without signing an undertaking for participating in the strike since February 5.

Samsung management has relented from its stand seeking workers to sign an undertaking to resume work after the state government intervened to end the impasse between the management and the CITU-backed Samsung India Workers' Union (SIWU).

Following the impasse in the reconciliation talks with the Samsung management on Thursday, the SIWU has assembled its workers outside the factory gate on Friday morning with a letter seeking the management to return to work.

After the government intervention, the management agreed to allow workers to resume the work and issued a circular in this regard. In the circular dated March 7, the company said the management understands that the illegal strike in which a certain group of workers had participated has been withdrawn with effect from March 7 as per the workers communication mail dated March 5. “Considering the workers request and ID unblock request March 7 and as per our management communication mail dated March 6, we will organise the training programme batch wise. The training programme will commence from March 8. The training schedule of the individual shall be communicated through individual email,” it said.

The circular noted that the workers who are kept under the suspension pending enquiry should undergo the disciplinary action proceedings. “Advising workers not to resort to any illegal activities in future,” it added.

CITU Kancheepuram district secretary and SIWU president E Muthukumar said that the management was forced to take back the workers without a written undertaking due to the unity of the workers not because of the government intervention. “We have asked the workers not to sign any undertaking. If the management forces you to sign any letter, we will give you instructions. You should not cross the line,” he instructed the workers returning to work.

On the 23 suspended workers, he said that the suspended workers issue would be dealt with in the reconciliation meeting and the next round of the meeting will be held on March 12.

The workers resorted to a sit-in strike from February 5 after the suspension of three union office bearers.

“Despite our best efforts to arrive at a mutually beneficial agreement through constructive dialogue, the union continues to make unreasonable demands and is changing its position constantly, leading to an impasse in the negotiations. We uphold a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal acts within the workplace and are committed to maintaining a safe and productive environment for all," said a Samsung India spokesperson.