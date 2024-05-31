Sambar deer gores Salem zoo worker to death, injures another

COIMBATORE: In a tragic incident, a temporary staff of the forest department died and another was severely injured after a ‘sambar’ deer attacked them in an enclosure at the Kurumbapatti Zoo in Salem on Thursday.

According to officials, the temporary staff Tamil Selvan, 25 from Namakkal, and Murugesan, 45, had entered the deer enclosure to feed wheat bran, and a deer charged at Tamil Selvan.

The deer continued attacking him ferociously even after he collapsed. Following this, Murugan attempted to rescue his colleague and the deer attacked him leaving him grievously injured. As the visitors alerted the other staff, they rushed the duo to Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital.

However, the doctors examined and declared Tamil Selvan brought dead while Murugesan was under treatment. Salem DFO Kashyap Shashank Ravi visited the zoo and held an inquiry. A separate inquiry was also conducted into the incident by Kannankurichi police.

This zoo, which is under the control of the forest department on the foothills of Yercaud has over 200 species including sambar deer, spotted deer, crocodiles, primates, and birds. As many as 15 staff including temporary and permanent staff of the forest department are working at the zoo.